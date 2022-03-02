Box office report: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi crosses total of Rs 57 crore in first five days of release

The film, which has been produced by Jayantilal Gada, also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Varun Kapoor.

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collections: Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screen on Friday. The reviews and initial box office reports for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial were positive and promising. Coupled with the praises, the fact that it is one of the few films in India that was launched in the theatres in recent times, due to the pandemic, has led to the movie performing well in the first few days of its release. On Wednesday, film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, on Twitter, informed that the box office collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi had reached Rs 57.32 crore in India by Tuesday.

Based loosely on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was a brothel madam and an advocate of women’s rights and sex workers’ rights, the film saw a solid first weekend on the box office. With the film earning Rs 10.5 crore on Friday, Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.3 crore on Sunday, the weekend ended with Gangubai Kathiawadi having collected a total of Rs 39.12 crore. The collections, though miniscule in comparison to the pre-pandemic figures, are significant in light of the fact that many people are still not going out to watch films, especially now that OTT platforms are getting many film releases and are, therefore, giving a tough competition to the big screens.

On Sunday, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Gujarat and Delhi, along with some parts of South India, contributed to the major gains that the film clocked. With the week rolling in, collections dipped to Rs 8.19 crore on Monday. However, since Tuesday was Maha Shivratri and therefore a holiday for many, the film’s collection increased to Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday. With this, the total domestic collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi by the end of Tuesday stood at over Rs 57 crore.

In the post-pandemic times, Gangubai Kathiawadi clocked the second highest earnings for a movie on the “first Monday” after the release of the film. Sooryavanshi has, so far, the highest box office collections on the first Monday post release with it having collected Rs 14.51 crore, followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi with its earnings of Rs 8.19 crore. 83 The Film is at the third spot after having earned Rs 7.29 crore on its first Monday.

According to Adarsh, the Alia Bhatt-starrer’s performance at the box office on Wednesday and Thursday would remain crucial as that would decide whether the movie is able to touch or cross the Rs 60-crore figure in the first week itself or not.

