Box office prediction: Fanney Khan, Mulk, Karwaan face ‘Mission Impossible’

It appears to be an exciting week ahead for Bollywood as three films of distinct genres — Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan — are set to release this Friday. While the first two have found themselves in the middle of controversy, Karwaan made news because of lead actor Irrfan Khan’s illness. All three movies feature big names and the content is likely to play the kingmaker over the weekend as all of them cater to similar kind of audiences.

Fanney Khan is undoubtedly the biggest release of the week starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the star attractions along with the talented Rajkummar Rao who has found a following of his own. The film is based on an interesting concept and it would be interesting to see how the story unfolds. Girish Johar, film and trade business analyst, told FinancialExpress.com that Fanney Khan should earn around Rs 2.5 crore on day 1 with Mulk and Karwaan doing business of around Rs 1.5 crore on opening day.

Fanney Khan trailer:

“All the three movies are kind of targetting the same set of audiences. Fanney Khan will have a slight edge because of the star cast – Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya, Rajkummar and Divya Dutta being there. Karwaan is targetting a slight niche set of audiences. I feel that Fanney Khan should make around Rs 2.5 crore on day 1, Mulk could be around Rs 1.5 to 2 and a similar Rs 1.5 crore could be for Karwaan,” he said.

Johar added that a lot will depend on the word of mouth because it will decide which film does better in the evening and night shows.

Mulk trailer:

Mulk has been making the right noises because of an aggressive marketing strategy by the producers. Director Anubhav Sinha, along with his actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, has been promoting the film in full flow. It’s subject will also excite the audience and if the movie opens to a good word of mouth, it should witness a jump in its collection over the weekend.

Karwaan, on the other hand, is a light-hearted comedy starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. It looks like a hardcore multiplex film and the promotions were somewhere affected due to Irrfan Khan’s absence. However, Johar believes that this could actually work in film’s favour.

Karwaan trailer:

“The audiences are aware of what has happened with him. So, rather than negative, it can actually go on the positive side for the film because the audience loves his style of acting. And, whatever promotions we have seen from Karwaan, he has been liked,” he said.

The real challenge for all these films would come in the form of Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible which is still going strong at the Indian box-office having earned over Rs 47 crore in the first week. “With Mission Impossible doing a strong business, there is an outside chance of it leading over the weekend if these three films get an average word of mouth,” Johar added.