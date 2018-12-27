Box Office day 1 prediction: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan movie to get great opening

There are sky-high expectations from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer action Bollywood movie Simmba. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Simmba is all set to hit the theatres this Friday i.e., on 28th December 2018, the action drama movie is directed by Rohit Shetty, who is popularly knowns for the crazy stunts in his movies. His films like Golmaal Again, Chennai Express, Singham Returns had opening day box office collection of over Rs 30 crore.

The film starring the new pair of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The film is extra special for both the lead actors as it is Ranveer’s first movie after getting married to his lady love actress Deepika Padukone recently. After the success of Padmaavat, Ranveer’s box office standing has increased manifolds. The film is going to be the second film of Sara releasing this year after her debut romantic drama movie Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput which was released on 7th December 2018.

Will the film manages to live up to the expectations or will it turn out to be a damp squib? We got in touch with film exhibitor Girish Johar to know his views.

Talking to Financialexpress.com, Girish said, “Simmba is the masala entertainer and has all the ingredients to become a super hit. With the rocking combination of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, the film is expected to earn 18-20 crores on day 1 of its release”.

WATCH TRAILER:



Girish said talking about the film’s box-office prospects, “high-promotions, hit songs and Ranveer being the powerhouse, Simmba will be widely released with around 4000 screens in the country”.

Girish Johar’s tweet on “Mera Wala Dance”:

There are sky-high expectations from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer action Bollywood movie Simmba. As Rohit Shetty’s directorial movie is the only Bollywood biggie hitting the big screen this Friday, the film is supposed to cash the festive occasion of New Year.

After the failure of Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic drama film Zero at the box office, every eye is on Ranveer starrer Simmba, which is a spin-off of the Singham franchise. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also featuring Sonu Sood in the prominent role and actor Ajay Devgn, who is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham in a cameo in this movie. Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt cop, whose conscience wakes up after he faces an emotional tragedy.