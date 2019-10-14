The Sky is Pink box office collection Day 3: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s film slow at ticket-window

The Sky is Pink box office collection Day 3.

The Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘The Sky is Pink’ is faring at a slow pace at the box office. Day I box office collections cite that the film was able to earn only Rs.2.51 crore. The trend improved by Saturday but only slightly. On Day 2, the film garnered around Rs.3.90 crore on Saturday, thereby the box office collection total has been pegged at Rs.6.41 crore as per Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the multi-star cast comprising of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and others rode on high expectations. Several factors contribute to the high expectations around the film such as mentioned below.

Firstly, Shonali Bose, the director of The Sky is Pink, shot into the limelight with her path breaking film, ‘Margarita With a Straw’.

Therefore, there was considerable interest and curiosity when she teamed up with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim to bring to life the true story of a young girl called Aisha, who had been diagnosed with a rare medical disorder. The problems facing her family as they had to shift from India to the US and how their life ping-ponged in accordance with the regular medical reports and tests that Aisha was put through form the crux of this film. From start to finish, the focus of the movie has been on the parents – Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra – and their tumultuous relationship and feelings.

Talking #TheSkyIsPink(after Hot Ones wings ????) on @FallonTonight at 11:35pm EST on NBC! Hot sauce 400x spicier than a jalapeño…don’t try this at home!! @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/JZmgdiFz4B — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 11, 2019

Given that the film showcases the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, whose parents’ efforts to fight their child’s rare medical condition known as SCID, it was expected that family audiences would be drawn in to watch the heart-wrenching portrayal of a real life struggle that forms the crux of this film.

Notably, when ‘The Sky is Pink’ had premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film festival, Shonali Bose’s film had received a standing ovation for about 10 minutes.

Also, the film marks Priyanka Chopra’s comeback after a gap of three years. This film also marks Zaira Wasim’s last movie as she quit films altogether.

Tough competition at the box office for Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer comes from the hugely popular Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer, ‘War’.

The success of many recent blockbuster hits have also been attributed to word-of-mouth reviews by views. Therefore, it has to seen whether the box office collections are picking up after the first weekend, after family audiences have watched and rated the film.