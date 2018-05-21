Box Office Collection Raazi vs Deadpool 2 vs Avengers: Infinity War vs 102 Not Out: Which movie earned what – Revealed here

Good films like Avengers, 102NotOut, Raazi, Deadpool2 are doing extremely well at the box office. (Twitter)

With a spree of multiple blockbuster films, 2018 is emerging as one of the momentous years in the history of the entertainment business. Good films like Avengers, 102NotOut, Raazi, Deadpool2 are doing extremely well at the box office. And what comes as a huge relief after a not-so-good time in 2017, the silver screen is shining with a huge number of collection garnered by these films.

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection

The much-anticipated Hollywood flick, Avengers Infinity War, has now set a new benchmark at the box office. After cruising past The Jungle Book and registering the title of the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, the film has so far bagged Rs 285.50 cr (Gross BOC). The film that hit the theatres earlier this month, opened up with a bumper amount of Rs 156.64 cr and managed to garner Rs 47.30 cr in week 2. Similarly, the film collected Rs 16.01 cr and Rs 2.74 cr in week 3 and 4, respectively.

Raazi Box Office Collection

While Alia Bhatt’s latest release, Raazi has proved to be a king in the terms of the content of the film. The film that remarkably crossed Rs 75 cr mark on its day 10 of the release, saw a significant growth on Saturday and Sunday. Racing towards Rs 100 cr club, the film managed to collect Rs 78.33 cr in total till the end of week 2.

102 Not Out Box Office Collection

Not far away in the race, 102 NOT OUT, starring two icons of Bollywood have done over a Rs 45 cr business at the box office. In the week 1, the film managed to collect Rs 27.70 cr, while at the end of week 2, the film garnered Rs 14.16 cr and it did a business of Rs 3.70 cr at the end of week 3. Which in total took the BO collection of the film at Rs 45.56 cr. It is expected the film is may possibly surpass the 50 cr mark in coming days.

Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection

Among the latest release, DEADPOOL 2, is doing a fantastic business at the box office. The film which is managing to keep the Hollywood flag flying high has won the hearts of Indian audience and is in no mood to settle for anything inferior. The Hindi version of Deadpool2 collected Rs 11.25 cr (NettBOC) on the day 1 of its release. While on Saturday the film collected Rs 10.65 cr and on Sunday, the film bagged Rs 11.50 cr. This took the total collection of the film at Rs 33.40 cr (NettBOC).