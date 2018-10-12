Box-office collection: Andhadhun on a roll, Loveyatri fails to impress movie lovers

Loveyatri has been a dud at the box office as fans have not responded well to the debutant Aayush Sharma’s movie.

Ayushmann Khurana starring Andhadhun has been a success at the box office as it has managed to collect Rs 27.65 crores in the first week whereas Loveyatri starring Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has failed to impress the audience as the film has just managed to collect just Rs 10.25 crore in the first week.

The opening of Ayushmann Khurana’s latest flick which has been directed by Sriram Raghavan had a pretty average opening but as the days progressed the film started garnering good collections over the weekend and went on to achieve great numbers during the weekdays as well.

The numbers that the movie has raked in till now reveals how poorly it has performed at the box office. Loveyatri had collected just Rs 1 crore on Monday which was a huge concern for the filmmakers as the movie seems to have been produced on a grand scale and filmmakers will have a difficult time in getting their money back.

Ayushmann Khurana’s performance is being appreciated in the movie as well as the story of the movie is quite gripping which is a major reason why the movie is doing good. Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu who are in the lead roles. The movie has also received a 9.2 rating on IMDB which itself is as proof as to how good the plot is and this will keep the audiences gripped throughout the movie.