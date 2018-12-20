Box Office Collection: After surviving Aquaman, 2.0 to tackle Shah Rukh’s Zero, Dhanush’s Maari 2

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is on a roll. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 continues to draw the audience despite new releases but with upcoming films like Dhanush’s Maari 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 1, it might be difficult for the film to touch Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 420 crores in India, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

In 20 days, #2Point0 in all languages has done ₹ 420 Cr Nett at the All-India Box Office.. All-time No.2 Indian Movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 20, 2018

However, 2.0 is not even close to beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion at the box office. In 20 days, Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 1450 crore at the box office worldwide.The movie has managed to survive the competition from DCEU’s Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie Kedarnath. 2.0 has broken several records in the past 20 days since its release.

Kedarnath has made a total earning of nearly Rs 58 crore, while Aquaman has made a collection of over Rs 28 crore at Indian box office. Aquaman was released on 14 December and Kedarnath was released on 7th December 2018.

2.0 stars superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and British actress Amy Jackson in leading roles. The VFX heavy film, 2.0, was appreciated by fans and critics alike.2.0 is a sequel to 2010’s movie Robot. Rajinikanth acts as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran in both movies. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Pakshi Raja, is the primary antagonist in 2.0. Director Shankar’s film, which released on November 29, will also have a wide release in China in May 2019. 2.0 will be released in about 56,000 screens in China.