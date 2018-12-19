Box Office Collection: 2.0 continues its good run; Kedarnath, Aquaman also in the race

Hollywood movie Aquaman has earned worldwide $ 300 million.

Bollywood box office collections: Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer movie 2.0, which was released in theatres on 29 November, is still ruling the box office after 20 days of its release. Touted as the most expensive Indian film 2.0 is has earned a massive amount on box office. The two films which gave a tremendous fight were Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath and Hollywood film Aquaman.

Rajinikanth’s film 2.0 has earned more than Rs 190 crore in the Hindi language. Worldwide, the film has earned more than 600 crores. People are now anticipating the entry of 2.0 in the coveted 200-crore club. Film 2.0 is directed by Shankar. The total collection of the film, which is ready for a budget of Rs 543 crores, has so far crossed the Rs 600 crores figure.

On the other hand, Kedarnath has so far earned Rs 60 crores in India. The Hollywood movie Aquaman has earned worldwide $ 300 million.

Due to the magnificent chemistry between Sushant and Sara, people are turning to cinemas even after 12 days of Kedarnath’s release. The movie had earned Rs 7 crore 25 lakh on Opening Day. The total budget of the film is estimated at Rs 35 crores.

The Hollywood movie Aquaman is also making tremendous earnings from the first day of the box office release. The show has seen an increase of 45 per cent from the first day in the film so far.