Box-office Buzz: Suzume hits theatres on April 21

Have you ever wondered what a three-legged chair could do? If you are curious, perhaps the best way to find out is to rush to the theatres near you. Yes, the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022 in Japan and the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, Makato Shinkai’s Suzume, is in India now. PVR is bringing home the theatrical experience of this global animation blockbuster.

Suzume’ tells the story of a 17-year old high school student who accompanies a mysterious young man on a magical adventure and the one constant through the narrative is her confidant, the three-legged chair. Tasked with sealing inter-dimensional doors that could destroy the world, what happens next forms the crux of the journey.

Celebrated animator and director, Makoto Shinkai is very excited about ‘Suzume’s India debut and said, “India is a land of movies and is a global economy that is exposed to the best in the world. I am indebted to Indian fans who have showered love and appreciation to my movies. There is a striking similarity between Indian and Japanese traditions, beliefs and value systems which is portrayed through anime films. It is no surprising that Anime movies are being welcomed by Indian audiences as they do not find it alien to their culture and hence find easy acceptance and can relate to their lives”.

Also Read KGF 2 completes a year: Looking at how Hombale films set its feet globally with KGF and Kantara

Announcing the release of ‘Suzume’ in the country, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX said, “Anime films have created a niche audience segment in our country which is growing steadily and they long to see more of such movies in the theatrical ambience with all the special effects in full glory”.

Replying to a question from Financial Express Online on the box office potential of Suzume in India, he added that, “We are expecting to gross around Rs 10 crore from the movie … overall in terms of box office collection. we target ending the year with over Rs 30 crore ….Anime is a growing segment in the Indian movie map.”

Without further ado, it’s time to get set for the journey with Suzume and find out how the yellow three-legged chair embodies ‘absolute will-power’ and celebrates the joy of ‘perfection in imperfection’.