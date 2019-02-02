BookMyShow brings Michael Jackson’s magical experience to India

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 2:01 PM

I AM KING will feature amazing renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad”, ”Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, “Man in the Mirror”, “Human Nature” and many more.

I AM KING will feature amazing renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits. (Reuters)

After its resounding success across the world, ‘I AM KING – The Michael Jackson Experience’ — a live concert paying tribute to late well-known American singer Michael Jackson, is heading to India. The concert will be held in Mumbai this March.

Ticketing website BookMyShow in association with event company LAT (Live At The) is bringing the show to India. ‘I AM KING – The Michael Jackson Experience’ will be held across seven shows at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bengaluru’s St. John’s Auditorium between March 13 and 17.

Tickets for the shows are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Watch Michael Jackson’s Video:

Having performed to millions of fans worldwide and in Las Vegas, the show will feature Michael Jackson, popularly known as ‘King of Pop’, tribute artists belting out some of his popular hits live while setting the dance floor on fire with the moonwalk and MJ’s signature dance moves, taking audiences on a visual journey into the world of the legendary performer.

The shows will feature an incredible cast of talented musicians, Broadway and Las Vegas dancers who will bring Jackson to life in an explosion of unmatched energetic perfection. The performance will be led by Michael Firestone, hailed by fans and critics alike, as the heir apparent to Michael Jackson in look, performance and authenticity. Firestone was chosen as one of two official MJ impersonators for the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular shows in theatres and casinos all over USA and Canada including the Tacoma Dome.

I AM KING will feature amazing renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad”, ”Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, “Man in the Mirror”, “Human Nature” and many more.

