Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Varrier’s film Sridevi Bungalow

A year after she became an internet sensation for her wink and eyebrow game, Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the headlines. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully. However, the film is already in a swirling vortex of a controversy as it is said to be a mockery of late actress Sridevi’s life. Sridevi died last year, leaving a nation of devastated fans behind.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video:



In the film, Priya plays a lonely actress. The teaser came under fire as it showed an actress’s death in a bathtub, which is eerily similar to Sridevi’s death that occurred last year. The legendary actress died after an accidental drowning in a bathtub and was the topic of much-heated discussion and debate in the country.

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the team. Mambully confirmed this and said, they’ve received a legal notice from Boney Kapoor last week. He told Boney Kapoor that his film is a suspense thriller. Moreover, Sridevi is a common name and film’s character also happens to be an actress. Mambully mentioned that he will face the legal case.

Watch the teaser of the film Sridevi Bungalow :

Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the actress or not. When the portal contacted Priya’s father Prakash, he refused to comment on the legal notice and said it was for the director and producers of the film to address.