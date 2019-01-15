Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Varrier’s film Sridevi Bungalow

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 7:26 PM

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the team. Mambully confirmed this and said, they've received a legal notice from Boney Kapoor last week.

Boney Kapoor has given a legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

A year after she became an internet sensation for her wink and eyebrow game, Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the headlines. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully. However, the film is already in a swirling vortex of a controversy as it is said to be a mockery of late actress Sridevi’s life. Sridevi died last year, leaving a nation of devastated fans behind.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video:

In the film, Priya plays a lonely actress. The teaser came under fire as it showed an actress’s death in a bathtub, which is eerily similar to Sridevi’s death that occurred last year. The legendary actress died after an accidental drowning in a bathtub and was the topic of much-heated discussion and debate in the country.

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection day 4!

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the team. Mambully confirmed this and said, they’ve received a legal notice from Boney Kapoor last week. He told Boney Kapoor that his film is a suspense thriller. Moreover, Sridevi is a common name and film’s character also happens to be an actress. Mambully mentioned that he will face the legal case.

Watch the teaser of the film Sridevi Bungalow :

Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the actress or not. When the portal contacted Priya’s father Prakash, he refused to comment on the legal notice and said it was for the director and producers of the film to address.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Varrier’s film Sridevi Bungalow
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition