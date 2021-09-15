Boney Kapoor, family follow Mammooty, Mohanlal footsteps, receive Golden Visa from UAE

The Golden Visa will come as bittersweet for Kapoor, whose wife Sridevi died by accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018. (File)

Producer Boney Kapoor has received a 10-year Golden Visa from Dubai, along with his family members. The director announced the news on social media, and said he was grateful to the Dubai government for granting them the visa. He also hailed the government as kind hearted and dynamic and called it the best destination.

However, the Golden Visa will come as bittersweet for Kapoor, whose wife Sridevi died by accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018. The actor and his family members were in Dubai for a family wedding and stayed behind to relax while the rest of the family members returned to India.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and south Indian superstars Mammooty and Mohanlal were granted the Golden Visa.

The Malayalam film superstars shared the news, along with pictures of them receiving the honorary visa, late last month. In a Facebook post, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, for bestowing the Golden Visa on him.

Mammootty also expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates government. His post also included a note of thanks to Al Hammadi.

Golden Visa eligibility

United Arab Emirates Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had begun the Golden Visa initiative to retain ‘great minds’ in the Gulf and help the country progress further.

The UAE revamped its Visa system for long-term residence and enabled foreigners to live in the country without a national sponsor. The government also allowed to individuals to retain 100 per cent ownership of their respective businesses. The Golden Visa aims to draw entrepreneurs, investors, individuals with outstanding talents such as medical professionals, researchers, remarkable students, and those within fields of science and knowledge.