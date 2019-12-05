Bond Trailer: No Time to Die promises super action and suspense in Daniel Craig’s swan song to the iconic franchise

The action-packed trailer shows Bond alternating between casual Khaki clad looks as well as a burnt-out cutting edge tuxedos.

James Bond fans are bound to be shaken and stirred by the full trailer release of the franchise’s latest entry, No Time to Die. The film stars Daniel Craig playing the titular character of Bond for the last time. The film also stars Oscar winner Rami Malik playing the role of the main antagonist in the film. Film posters were also released a day ago.

The action-packed trailer shows Bond alternating between casual Khaki clad looks as well as a burnt-out cutting edge tuxedos. A side plot with Dr Madeline Swan played by French actress Lea Seydoux is also highlighted in the trailer.

Other than that, the film has all the classic ingredients of a James Bond film. The viewers are treated to spectacular outdoor locations, the infamous Aston Martin with headlights armed with guns and an array of beautiful women beating villains. The trailer also has shots of bullets and motorcycles flying rapidly.

Watch the trailer here:



The film was embroiled in a ton of controversies ever since the start of its shoot. Director Danny Boyle left the project early and director Cary Joji Fukunaga has helmed the film after his exit. Daniel Craig also got injured on set, halting the shoot midway. Daniel Craig also brought onboard writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame. She was added to reportedly spruce up dialogues by Scott Z. Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

She has also been held responsible for modernizing the dated franchise by bringing actress Lashana Lynch who is to take up Bond’s iconic codename 007 in the upcoming film. The actress was recently seen in the Marvel Studios blockbuster, Captain Marvel. She played the best friend of the lead superhero there. Bond fans can expect globe-trotting action and emotional fallouts in the upcoming film as seen in the trailer and teaser of the film.

The film also stars Emmy award-winning actor Ben Whishaw as Bond’s technical guide along with Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christopher Waltz in recurring roles. It is set to release in April 2020.