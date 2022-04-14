Bollywood’s ‘Wedding of the Year’: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to pose for pictures this evening; More details here

It’s Bollywood’s ‘wedding of the year’ and we’re here for it! Although details of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have been kept under wraps, it is being reported that the duo will meet the press for pictures after 7 PM. This is the only piece of information that hundreds of media personnel gathered outside the couple’s Bandra home could get as countdown to the showbiz wedding began.

Alia’s security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim told the assembled press that Ranbir and Alia would pose for pictures after 7 PM, Press Trust of India reported. Each publication would be allowed only one camera.

Over the past week, details of the wedding have been scant and shrouded in silence. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor were photographed entering the Bandra apartment on Thursday. However, apart from Neetu confirming the date of the wedding to be today, the time and place are still not known.

Another member of the couple’s security team said the ceremony would begin after 3 PM.

The other detail came from Instagram, courtesy of the wedding planners. The Instagram handle weddingartbymeher updated Ranbir and Alia fans with an old picture of the duo with Neetu.

The caption revealed that the “super intimate” ceremony will take place with only 50 guests — family members and very close friends. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the family members in attendance. From the bride’s side, Soni arrived with daughter Shaheen Bhatt. Alia’s father Mahesh and half-sister Pooja were also in attendance. Director Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Student of the Year, also attended the ceremony, while Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli were also seen.

Ranbir, 39, and 29-year-old Alia will tie the knot at Vastu apartment, where they live on separate floors. The two have not made any public appearances since the festivities began on Wednesday.

Neetu posted a picture on Instagram of the henna on her hand with the name of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, written on her finger.

The entire stretch from Vastu to the Krishna Raj building, where the couple is expected to live, has been strung with lights from trees.