Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar to go on a journey across wilderness with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar, also known as Bollywood’s ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’ will soon be making an appearance with Bear Grylls on his show Into The Wild. The 52-year old actor took to Twitter to reveal his participation on Bear Grylls’ show and shared a teaser of the upcoming episode. The promo shot showcases the wild adventures in the depths of the jungle, fighting against the dangers in wild. In a minute long teaser, Grylls introduced Akshay Kumar as a renowned actor known for his action movies who is set to explore the wilderness. The actor further complimented Grylls for being a ‘real hero’ and placed himself as a ‘reel hero.’

In the promo, Akshay and Bear can be seen going through crocodile-infested waters, climbing up the ropes and drinking tea, which the actor revealed was the ‘elephant poop tea’. Akshay’s post on Twitter read that he knew before going to the show that the challenges would be stiff, but Bear Grylls surprised him with the elephant poop tea. The episode will be airing on Discovery+ on September 11 and will be broadcasted on Discovery Channel on September 14. According to reports, the show was shot at Mysuru’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve earlier this year.

I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea ???? What a day ???????? @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn pic.twitter.com/m6YfQXmCcM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2020

The Suryavanshi-starrer is currently in the United Kingdom and shooting for his upcoming movie- Bell Bottom. Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time ever appeared in Discover Channel’s Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The show is internationally acclaimed for wildlife adventure. Aired last year, the show unveiled a different side of PM Modi to people across 180 countries. There he had created awareness regarding animal conservation and environmental change. Superstar Rajinikanth too appeared with Bear Grylls on a journey into the wild this year in February. The episode with Thalaiva was shot in Bandipur forest of Karnataka over a span of three days.