Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to be released next month; Disney Plus Hotstar to stream it free for all

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie to be released on Disney+Hotstar! Dil Bechara, which is said to be the last film by Sushant Singh Rajput, has been scheduled to have a digital release on July 24. The movie that marks the debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Saif Ali Khan also features in the film.

Sanjana Sanghi announced the digital release of the film and wrote, “A story of love, of hope and endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late legacy of # SushantSinghRajput that will be embedded in the minds of all and cherished forever.AR Rahman has composed the music of the film while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

Speaking of Sushant’s film, Mukesh Chhabra said that Sushant wasn’t just the hero of his debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by him through thick and thin. They were close to Dil Bechara from the days of Kai Po Che, said Mukesh. Mukesh recalled Sushant’s promise that he would be in his first film.

Disney Hotstar will make this film available to all viewers– subscribers as well as non-subscribers. Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman of Star & Disney India has said that Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar directly on the digital platform next month in an effort to celebrate the extraordinary work done by Sushant Sing Rajput.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, based on a famous novel of the same name by John Green. The movie was scheduled to be released in theaters on May 8 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dil Bechara will be the only third major Bollywood film to be related on the digital stream after the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, and upcoming Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix.