Bollywood star Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao announce end of 15-year marriage

One of Bollywood’s most successful actors Aamir Khan has announced divorce with wife Kiran Rao. In a combined official statement released by the Dangal-actor and Rao, the duo said that they are ready to begin a new chapter of their life as co-parents for their child and will continue to remain like family, news agency PTI reported. The couple also announced that they will continue to engage on their work-related collaborations including films, NGO Paani foundation among others.

Khan who had first met Rao on the sets of one of his most successful films ‘Lagaan’ tied the knot in December 2005. The couple also have a son Azad Rao Khan who was born in 2011. In the official statement, the duo said that they have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter in the 15 years of their marriage and their relationship matured in respect, trust and love.

The couple also revealed that the divorce had been in the works for some time and they now felt comfortable to officially announce the decision to the public and formalise the arrangement in which they would be living separately but will be sharing their lives like an extended family. Both also said that they will continue to remain devoted to their son Azad and will nurture and raise him together. Khan who is 56 before marrying Rao had two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

The couple in their joint statement also thanked their families, friends for their unwavering support during 15 years of their formal relationship and said they would have not been able to take such a giant leap in their lives in the absence of crucial support from them. Aamir Khan who is famously called Mr Perfectionist for his craft of acting will be seen in his next film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed movie “Forrest Gump”.