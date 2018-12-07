Bollywood singer Mika Singh arrested in Dubai for alleged harassment, released later

This is not the first time that the singer is facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. (IE)

Bollywood singer Mika Singh, who was arrested in United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday night after a complaint of alleged harassment against him, has been released from detention. Singh was arrested for allegedly sending “indecent pictures” to a teenaged Brazilian model.

In her complaint, the model said that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources. Mika also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said. Singh was in Dubai to perform at a party when he was arrested.

Mika Singh was arrested at 3 AM from Bur Durbar and was lodged in custody at the Muraqqabaat police station.

Read | Jammu and Kashmir weather: Minimum temperature continues to drop, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

“Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 1130 last night. He will be produced before a court today,” Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri told news agency ANI. The Indian embassy had sought consular access to Singh following his arrest. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the singer, news agency PTI reported.

This is not the first time that the singer is facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was accused of forcibly kissing Bollywood’s controversial actress Rakhi Sawant.

The ‘Subah Ho Na De’ singer was last seen on stage at a Bollywood awards ceremony, followed by a performance at a private party.