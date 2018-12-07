Bollywood singer Mika Singh arrested in Dubai for alleged harassment, released later

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 10:51 AM

Singer Mika Singh was arrested last night in Dubai following complaint of sexual misconduct against him.

This is not the first time that the singer is facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. (IE)

Bollywood singer Mika Singh, who was arrested in United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday night after a complaint of alleged harassment against him, has been released from detention. Singh was arrested for allegedly sending “indecent pictures” to a teenaged Brazilian model.

In her complaint, the model said that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures, Gulf News reported quoting sources. Mika also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie, it said. Singh was in Dubai to perform at a party when he was arrested.

Mika Singh was arrested at 3 AM from Bur Durbar and was lodged in custody at the Muraqqabaat police station.

Read | Jammu and Kashmir weather: Minimum temperature continues to drop, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

“Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 1130 last night. He will be produced before a court today,” Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri told news agency ANI. The Indian embassy had sought consular access to Singh following his arrest. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the singer, news agency PTI reported.

This is not the first time that the singer is facing charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was accused of forcibly kissing Bollywood’s controversial actress Rakhi Sawant.

The ‘Subah Ho Na De’ singer was last seen on stage at a Bollywood awards ceremony, followed by a performance at a private party.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bollywood singer Mika Singh arrested in Dubai for alleged harassment, released later
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition