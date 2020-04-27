Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor summoned by Uttar Pradesh police

The singer has been served a notice to come to the police station in a negligence case registered against her. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Less than 24 hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor gave a clarification about her testing positive for Covid-19 last month and following events, the Uttar Pradesh police has summoned her to give a written statement to the police station, ANI reported. The Lucknow police have posted a notice outside her house asking her to present herself at the station and give a written statement about her conduct in the last month.

The singer has been served a notice to come to the police station in a negligence case registered against her, Jag Prasad, Police Beat in charge, Sarojini Nagar told ANI. The official also said that the actor was cooperating in the probe and has been asked to come to the police station on April 30

On Sunday, Kanika had taken to social media to explain the sequence of events that took place last month when she came back from the United Kingdom. She said that several stories were being cooked on social media about the incident and she wanted to clarify. She said that she had arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK and she was duly scanned at the airport. She also claimed that since there was no advisory issued by the government to go in self quarantine till March 10, she travelled to Lucknow to meet her parents the next day on a domestic flight. Following her arrival in Lucknow she met her friends and also went to lunch and dinner with her friends on March 14 and March 15.

Referring to the people she had met during her stay in Mumbai and Lucknow, Kanika said that all her friends and acquaintances were working fine and their test reports had also come negative. She added that the people she had met in the UK were also healthy and had not tested positive to Covid-19.

In the ongoing investigation, Kanika has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), according to a news report by ANI