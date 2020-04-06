Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

The producer has backed many Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan ’s “Ra.One”, “Chennai Express”, “Happy New Year” and “Dilwale”. (IE photo)

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. “Shaza had no symptoms but has has tested positive. Zoa my other daughter has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani told PTI.

“Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa from Rajasthan on March 15,” he added.

The producer has backed many Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan’s “Ra.One”, “Chennai Express”, “Happy New Year” and “Dilwale”.

As of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4067 in India with the pandemic claiming 109 lives.