Bollywood, politicians mourn Irrfan Khan! Say the loss is irreplaceable

Irrfan had been diagnosed with a rare cancer- neuroendocrine tumour which was diagnosed in 2018. (IE photo)

An actor who has given many critically acclaimed performances and touched many hearts in India, is no more and Bollywood is in mourning. Irrfan Khan, 54, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for colon infection. Irrfan had been diagnosed with a rare cancer- neuroendocrine tumour which was diagnosed in 2018. He had been under treatment for the same in London and had been traveling there since he was diagnosed.

Irrfan’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise this morning and informed that the actor was surrounded by his family and people he loved when he passed away leaving a legacy of his own behind. Irrfan has been known for his work in Life of Pi, Piku, Maqbool, The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox among many others. His recent movie- Angrezi Medium was released on March 13 this year. Irrfan, due to his health constraints, could promote the movie.

As the news of his passing broke out, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to cinema and theatre and he will be remembered for his versatile performance. President Ram Nath Kovind too praised the late actor for his diverse roles.

Film fraternity took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed how shocking the news is for the whole industry. Shoojit Sircar, film director who worked with Irrfan Khan in the movie Piku said the actor fought the cancer bravely and kept fighting it and for that, he is proud of Irrfan. He also appreciated Irrfan’s wife Sutapa for giving everything that was possible in his fight. Amitabh Bachchan who co-starred with Irrfan in Piku said that the actor left “too soon” and the news is sad and most disturbing.

Soon after, the social media was filled with condolences of an actor who is believed as a one of a kind artist. Bollywood’s King Khan said that Irrfan has been the “greatest actor” of their time who will be missed and cherished forever. Nimrat Kaur, who worked with the actor in The Lunchbox- an internationally acclaimed movie, said she is heartbroken. Tapsee Pannu too said that she could believe that Irrfan is no more. Famous Bollywood director Karan Johar praised the actor for raising the bar too high in the Indian cinema and will be “terribly missed.” Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgun, Arjun Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Ayushmaann Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt among many other artists too expressed how shocking the news is and mourned for the loss.

Irrfan’s charisma that he brought to everything was pure and he has paved the way for many actors in the industry, said Priyanka Chopra who worked with the deceased in Saat Khoon Maaf. Kareena Kapoor on the other hand, said that it was an absolute honour to work with him. Apart from Bollywood superstars, some television personalities also offered their condolences. Comedian Kapil Sharma said that even though he has spent a short time with him, it feels that he has known him for ages.

Not just Indian film industry, Hollywood director Ava DuVernay tweeted when Irrfan is on screen, one can’t take eyes off him and said she was a “grateful fan of” Irrfan Khan who has gone too soon.