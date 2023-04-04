Bollywood ‘outcast’ Priyanka Chopra explains why she opened up on the ‘beef with people in Bollywood’ now

Priyanka Chopra has been the center of attention for her candid revelations about her life and career, including her struggles in Bollywood and subsequent move to Hollywood. The actress spoke openly about being marginalized in the film industry and having to seek opportunities outside of India.

During her appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made some revelatory statements, including disclosing the actual reason behind her departure from Bollywood. Now, while discussing her upcoming series Citadel at a press conference, she explained her reasons for sharing her story at this time.



During the press conference, she revealed that she had been in a violent relationship with Bollywood in the past, but has since come to terms with what had happened.

At the conference, which also featured Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra was questioned as to why she decided to share her Bollywood experience at this time. Chopra answered, “When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. So I started with when I was young, when I was 10, 15, 22, 30 and 40-years-old. I was talking about the truth of my journey. I think I am now comfortable enough to talk about that phase in my life.”



The actress is currently promoting her upcoming series Citadel in Mumbai and recently graced the NMACC gala with partner Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.