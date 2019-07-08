Bollywood to make Rs 500 crore Ramayana trilogy, two directors to helm the project

Rs 500 crore has been allocated to produce a film on the Ramayana.

Ramayan Trilogy: Among speculations of Amir Khan’s ambition to make a big budget film on one of the greatest epic of Hindu mythology the ‘Mahabharata’, a big announcement was made on Monday. Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra have agreed to produce a Rs 500 crore budget film based on another great epic of Hindu mythology the ‘Ramayana’. The movie will be directed by the directors of ‘Dangal’ and ‘Mom’ and will be a movie saga of three parts.

Notably, Epics have been a very peculiar part of Hindu mythology and people believe in them with full faith. The success of the television show based on the Ramayana is enough evidence to prove it. Also, the success and popularity of the animated movies and serials based on the epics tell us the whole story of why a film on one of these epics can be a hidden gem for business on Box Office.

In a Twitter thread, Movie critic, Business analyst & Influencer, Taran Adarsh informed that the three renowned producers are focusing mainly on producing trilogy movies based on the Ramayana. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Announcement about producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra [Prime Focus] to make the Ramayana for the big screen is big news. Nitesh Tiwari director of Dangal and Ravi Udyawar director of Mom will direct the three-part series. The announced movie will be shot in 3D and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Taran Adarsh added that the casting for the Ramayana is not finalized yet and probably actors from various film industries will be cast in the three-part film. The makers are targeting PAN India as well as a global audience and the first part will release in 2021.

In another tweet, quoting film’s budget allocation, film trade analyst & TV host, Komal Nahta wrote that a big announcement has been made with the news that producer Madhu Mantena has signed directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar for a live-action trilogy, Ramayana. He added that the movie will have a grand production budget of Rs 500 crore and the first part of the three-episode film saga will release by 2021.

Movies based on religious and cultural epics generally perform well especially in India. But the makers will have to be worried as the movie might face the challenges of modernisation of the characters according to the available technology and create them as per to connect with the young audience. It would be interesting to find out who will make it to the final cast as this movie could turn out to be a breakthrough and milestone for the career of many.