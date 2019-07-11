Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar only Indian in new Forbes list, check his earning

Akshay Kumar is among Bollywood’s top-earning actors.

The Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar has made to the 33rd spot in a new Forbes list of 100 top earnings celebrities of 2019. The actor secured the 33rd spot with an earning of Rs 444 crore ($ 65 million). The 51-year-old actor has managed to beat some really famous names to get that spot and is the only Indian in the list.

Notably, Akshay Kumar is among Bollywood’s top-earning actors and as per Forbes he charges around Rs 34 crore per which can shoot up to Rs 68 Crore depending on the movie and its budget. Also, the actor is featuring in the anticipated first space film of India ‘Mission Mangal’ and in comedy-horror ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ too. Akshay Kumar also mints crores from endorsement deals with more than 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner among others.

The list released by Forbes was topped by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift followed by the celebrity-turned-makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. The two women secured the first and the second spot in the list with earnings of Rs 1,246 crore and Rs 1,161 crore respectively. Commenting about these two celebrities on Twitter, the official handle of Forbes wrote that Taylor Swift’s 2018 ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour is officially the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history. This could have been a big boost in her securing the first spot on the List.

Taylor Swift ranks No. 1 on the #Celeb100 2019. Her 2018 ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour is officially the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history pic.twitter.com/5NfKQ4ax8N — Forbes (@Forbes) July 10, 2019

Also Read: ‘Mission Mangal’ belongs to ISRO’s women scientists: Akshay Kumar

The magazine’s Official twitter handle mentioning about Kylie Jenner and wrote that celebrity-turned-makeup mogul Kylie Jenner aged 21 is the youngest self-made billionaire ever and is the 2nd highest-paid entertainer of 2019 according to the new list.

At 21, celebrity-turned-makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire ever—and is the 2nd highest-paid entertainer on this year’s #Celeb100 list pic.twitter.com/shaHksmLrh — Forbes (@Forbes) July 10, 2019

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar left behind some very famous personalities like the Gordon Ramsay, Rihanna, Kevin Hart, Jackie Chan, BTS, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Eminem, Ariana Grande and others. The actor has been working really hard and has done a good number of movies in recent years and being featured as the only Indian in the list has re-established his stardom.