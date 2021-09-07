Bollywood is a ‘toxic place’, no place for love, empathy or compassion: Kangana Ranaut

In the premiere launch, she said that she is disappointed with the multiplexes for not releasing the films due to the gap between theatrical and OTT platform release

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never fails to call out Bollywood. The Thalaivii actor has once again taken jibe at Bollywood, calling it a place with “no love and sense of compassion”. The actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii, in an interview with YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, said that the industry is nothing but a “toxic place”.

Talking about the regional film industries, the 34-years-old actress said that the industry at least has come to ground calling them “chameleons”. When it comes to the Indian film industry, there is so much diversity and always some tension coexist. People want to pull everyone down and that is not helping. The place has become so toxic that people are no longer happy for another person and thus we lack a common ground to identify ourselves with.

Specifying why she thinks Bollywood breeds toxicity, she said that there is no love, no empathy and no sense of compassion in the film industry. “Imagine the toxicity we are heading towards, ” she concluded.

Kangna Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming project Thalaivii and also has movies like Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency in her kitty. The actress has also urged the Maharashtra government to open theatres and cinema halls to help dying movie/theatre industries. In her Instagram story which she shared six hours ago, she wrote, “Since the cases in Maharashtra are seeing significant decline, I request the Maharashtra government to open up cinemas and help revive the dying film industry and theatre.

The actress was recently seen attending the premiere of her film in Hyderabad. In the premiere launch, she said that she is disappointed with the multiplexes for not releasing the films due to the gap between theatrical and OTT platform release. She took to her Instagram and said that the film ‘Thalaivii’ is her best work.