Bollywood in 2018: Badhai Ho! Budget films make it big

Stree movie

With audiences less enthralled by big stars and looking instead for better storylines, it was the mid-budget movies that boosted the box office in 2018. As Kotak Institutional Equities(KIE) has pointed out, the net collections from Hindi films was led by the ‘belly”; in other words while the top 25 films saw a growth of 15%, the films from #6-25 notched up a growth of 37%. That’s a significant departure from the past trends. The revenues from mid-budget moves offset the 8% fall reported by the top five. KIE estimates a mid-to-high single-digit growth in footfalls for the top 25 movies assuming a 5-6% increase in ticket prices.

If that’s good news for producers they’re also doing well with the likes of Netflix and Amazon willing to pay for digital rights. KIE observes the price of digital rights of popular, urban-centric movies is comparable to that of satellite rights. Moreover, Indian films are doing well in overseas markets such as China and the success of the Hindi versions of a few regional movies, over the past two years, augurs well for the industry.

While more OTT options should have reflected some weakness in the box office performance, several low budget films — Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Stree — all notched up Rs 100 crore or more.

KIE observed that it is too early to rule out the risk to cinema hall footfalls from OTT, but the trend so far is encouraging and supports the view that well-made films with good scripts can continue to pull in audiences to theatres.