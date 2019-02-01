Bollywood goes big on budget! Here are the top mega budget upcoming movies of 2019

Bollywood is dreaming big! It is now working to improving the quality of films, technically and cinematically, and give their best to the Indian audience. This also led to an increase in the budget of the film. Here are the highest budget movies which are going to be released in the year ahead.

Kalank – Rs 80 crore

Kalank is a period drama and romance film. This Abhishek Varman directorial is set to be a head-turner with its A-list ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjay Dutt. Kalank is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Hiroo Keswani, Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Dharma Productions & Fox StarBollywood goes big on budget! Here are the top mega budget upcoming movies of 2019 Studios. Kalank releases worldwide on 19 April 2019, with a budget around Rs 80 crore.

Bharat – Rs 100 crore

Bharat is an action drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and also star Tabu and Sunil Grover in the pivotal role. Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Salman Khan are producers of the film under the banner of Salman Khan Films, T-Series and Reel life Production. Written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Varun V. Sharma and Sayelaluddin Mahalder, Bharat’s budget is expected over Rs 100 crore. The film is slated to release on Eid, 5 June 2019.

Brahmastra – Rs 100 crore

Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra, is already turning out to be one of the highly anticipated Bollywood films. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Brahmastra will be a trilogy. Speaking about the film, a source told Financial Express Online that Brahmastra is said to be made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore. Tipped to be a sci-fi drama, Brahmastra stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It is expected to release in December this year.

Gully Boy – Rs 40 crore

Gully Boy is a forthcoming 2019 musical drama Bollywood film. Gully Boy cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together in the lead roles of the film. Gully Boy has a budget of around Rs 40 crore. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Gully Boy is set to hit the silver screens on 14 February 2019.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga (Rs 30 crore)

The star cast of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is all set to paint the town red with their upcoming film in the tinsel town. The promotions in Mumbai saw the launch of the film’s second trailer yesterday. Audiences already loved the film’s first trailer. Shelly Chopra Dhar is making her directorial debut with the film that talks about family, love and acceptance. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to release tomorrow with the approximate budget around Rs 30 crore.

