Bollywood ends the decade with a bang! 2019 becomes the richest-ever year in history

New age stars are emerging in bollywood and it is not just dependent on the troika of Khans and other superstars for getting big numbers at the box-office

A year ago in 2018, Bollywood got its richest-ever year with a whopping earning of Rs 3,500 crore. High on content, clice-of-life films like Ayushmann Khurranna’s Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Kartik Aryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were sleeper hits of the year driving the big numbers. 2019 has broken that record! In 2019, movies like Bala, Dream Girl, Chhichore and Gully Boy have done well but huge chunk of it came from action-entertainers like Hrithik Roshan’s War, Vicky Kaushal’s URI: the surgical strike and Salman Khan’s Dabangg-3. The year ended on a high with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comedy movie Good Newwz.

Also Read | Meet Prateek Kuhad! How Indian singer made it to Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019 list

Talking to Financial Express Online, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “In 2019 Bollywood films have grossed approximately Rs 4,600 crore, this number does not including total collection of Dabangg-3 and Good news. The year is ending with the final gross figures of approximately Rs 5,000 crores which is just phenomenal.”

Explaining the reason behind this massive growth when compared to 2018, Kadel credited lower GST on movie tickets. “The main reason of this growth is the reduction in GST which has been brought down from 28 % to 18% and from 18% to 12 % respectively. Reduction in GST gave the industry boost of roughly 10-15% ,” Kadel said.

Coming back to Bollywood Kadel said that focus on high quality content is yielding rich rewards to Hindi Film Industry. “Second vital reason is that Bollywood has started producing high on content, socially relevant and entertaining films since last two years which has increased audience footfalls in theaters specifically at multiplexes of major cities. Indian audience has evolved a lot in past three to four years and aren’t star driven anymore,” Kadel added.

New age stars are emerging in Bollywood and it is not just dependent on the troika of Khans and other superstars for getting big numbers at the box-office. “Audience are looking for good content, thats the reason why the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aryan and Vicky Kaushal are flourishing these days. Two, three years ago it was impossible for films like Uri, Kabir Singh, Chhichore and Bala to fetch Rs 150-300 crores. Box office performance of these non-A Lister actors films are the testimony that audience’s taste and likings are changing,” Sumit Kadel told Financial Express Online.

Bollywood has ended the 2010s decade with a bang and from Wednesday, January 1, there will be a dawn of new era and a new decade. Movies like Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Panga, Brahmastra, Bhoot and many more point to an exciting 2020. “Bollywood line-up is amazing in 2020 as well and I assume it will repeat the success of 2019 as there are many high on content and big films in the offing next year,” Kadel signed off.