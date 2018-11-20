Bollywood Box Office: Thugs of Hindostan crashes, Badhaai Ho steady while Vijay’s Sarkar declared blockbuster 

Vijay-starrer “Sarkar”, (Image: Twitter)

Yash Raj Film’s Thugs of Hindostan, after a stupendous opening, has crashed at the box office. Meanwhile Junglee Film and Chrome Pictures’ Badhaai Ho has maintained a steady run at the box office and has regained momentum.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie is not slowing down despite running in its fifth week. The film has grossed Rs 125.80 crore in India.

#BadhaaiHo is in no mood to slow down… [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 125.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2018

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan on the other hand continued to slide. Its “crash” is so massive that now it is only shown on 1,800 screen. It opened on 5,000 screens in its first week.

After a dismal *extended* Week 1, #ThugsOfHindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2… Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it’s a CRASH… Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], #TOH will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Compared to its first week’s earning of approximately Rs 135 crore, the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed flick crashed to just Rs 5.40 crore in its second weekend.

#ThugsOfHindostan biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 134.95 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 5.40 cr

Total: ₹ 140.35 cr

Hindi version. India biz.#TOH had collected ₹ 119 cr in its 4-day extended opening weekend [Hindi]. The numbers in Weekend 2, simply put, are disastrous. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

The film faced similar box office slide in international markets. According to Adarsh, its total collection after second weekend was at $ 8.65 million (Rs 61.89 crore).

#ThugsOfHindostan fizzles out in international markets… OVERSEAS total after Weekend 2: $ 8.65 million [₹ 61.89 cr]… Breakup of key markets:#USA + #Canada: $ 1.93 mn#UAE + #GCC: $ 3.02 mn#UK: $ 890k

Rest of the World: $ 2.81 mn

Few cinemas yet to report… #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Meanwhile Tamil superstar Vijay’s movie Sarkar has grossed Rs 247 crore worldwide. Trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel declared it a blockbuster.