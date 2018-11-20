Bollywood Box Office: Thugs of Hindostan crashes, Badhaai Ho steady while Vijay’s Sarkar declared blockbuster 

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 2:11 PM

Meanwhile Tamil superstar Vijay's movie Sarkar has grossed Rs 247 crore worldwide. Trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel declared it a blockbuster.

Bollywood box office, Thugs of Hindostan box office, Badhaai Ho box office, Sarkar box office, Rash Raj Films, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Thalpathy VijayVijay-starrer “Sarkar”, (Image: Twitter)

Yash Raj Film’s Thugs of Hindostan, after a stupendous opening, has crashed at the box office. Meanwhile Junglee Film and Chrome Pictures’ Badhaai Ho has maintained a steady run at the box office and has regained momentum.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie is not slowing down despite running in its fifth week. The film has grossed Rs 125.80 crore in India.

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan on the other hand continued to slide. Its “crash” is so massive that now it is only shown on 1,800 screen. It opened on 5,000 screens in its first week.

Also Read | New low for Thugs of Hindostan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, in its fifth weekend, beats Aamir-Amitabh starrer

Compared to its first week’s earning of approximately Rs 135 crore, the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed flick crashed to just Rs 5.40 crore in its second weekend.

The film faced similar box office slide in international markets. According to Adarsh, its total collection after second weekend was at $ 8.65 million (Rs 61.89 crore).

Meanwhile Tamil superstar Vijay’s movie Sarkar has grossed Rs 247 crore worldwide. Trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel declared it a blockbuster.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bollywood Box Office: Thugs of Hindostan crashes, Badhaai Ho steady while Vijay’s Sarkar declared blockbuster 
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition