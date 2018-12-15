Bollywood Box Office: Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is unstoppable while Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath continues steadfast run

Despite the ban in Uttarakhand’s seven districts, Kedarnath continues to amble on with good numbers at the box office in its first week of release.

The film which is based on 2013 Uttarakhand floods marks the debut of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Debutante Khan has been applauded by critics and audiences alike for “spark” and confidence and it reflects in the numbers too.

Concluding its first week, on Day 7 ‘Kedarnath’ collected Rs 3 crore on Thursday, says a report by BoxOfficelndia.com. Even during the challenging weekdays, the film held steadfast in its collections.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama Kedarnath “has already collected Rs. 42 crore and could well stretch its lifetime to Rs. 60 crore.” The film has gone beyond expectations as it pitted against the mega-budget 2.0, Kedarnath was expected to fetch around 50 crores.

The story of Kedarnath revolves around a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy and the plot is set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods that struck its towns in 2013. However, the film also come under fire for hurting religious sentiments and promoting ‘love-jihad’; it consequently banned in the state it was set in.

READ ALSO | Badhai Ho Box Office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continues to win hearts, Kedarnath stays afloat through word of mouth

Similarly, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, despite its own controversies, continued its dream run at the box office. Going beyond expectations, the film steamrolled past the elite Rs 500 crore club and crossed Rs 700 crore at the global box office in just 15 days of its release and this is excluding its slated China release next year.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#2Point0 WW Box Office: FIRST ever Kollywood film to CROSS ₹700 cr gross mark. Week 1 – ₹ 526.86 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 27.31 cr Day 2 – ₹ 32.57 cr Day 3 – ₹ 36.45 cr Day 4 – ₹ 39.20 cr Day 5 – ₹ 17.13 cr Day 6 – ₹ 14.66 cr Day 7 – ₹ 16.80 cr Total – ₹ 710.98 cr”

#2Point0 WW Box Office: FIRST ever Kollywood film to CROSS ₹700 cr gross mark. Week 1 – ₹ 526.86 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 27.31 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 32.57 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 36.45 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 39.20 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 17.13 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 14.66 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 16.80 cr

Total – ₹ 710.98 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 13, 2018

Earning more than Rs 175 crore, the Hindi version alone has beaten Salman Khan starrer Race 3’s lifetime box office collection and now stands at number three on the list of highest grosser of the year right behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#2Point0 crosses ₹ 175 cr mark… Has one more week to score before the biggies arrive… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 2.95 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 177.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”