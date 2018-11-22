Bollywood Box Office: Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer hits double century, beats Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan in US markets too

Badhaai Ho has won many fans for its entire team. One of them was Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan himself who sent handwritten notes and flowers to the film’s director Amit Sharma and central character Neena Gupta. (Image: Junglee Picture’s FB page)

Amit Ravindranath Sharma directed slice-of-life comedy Badhaai Ho has collected a whopping Rs 200 crore worldwide. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the milestone. According to Adarsh, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie’s lifetime collections will beat that of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan. Yash Raj Film’s diwali release is believed to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, but has badly tanked at the box office after initial spark.

Badhaai Ho’s business in India exceeds Rs 158 crore and it has collected Rs 43 crore in the international markets, a total collection of Rs 201 crore.

This also extends Ayushmann’s winning streak at the box office. Since his superhit debut in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, he has given some surprising hits including Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and this year’s best crime-thriller AndhaDhun.

The development is important because Badhaai Ho has not just crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, it also started pulling ahead of Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan in overseas markets. “This is a SHOCKER… #ThugsOfHindostan may be the most expensive Hindi film, with Aamir Khan enjoying an enviable following in international markets, but its *lifetime biz* in #USA + #Canada and #Australia will be lower than #BadhaaiHo… Content wins and how!” Taran tweeted on Wednesday.

This is a SHOCKER… #ThugsOfHindostan may be the most expensive Hindi film, with Aamir Khan enjoying an enviable following in international markets, but its *lifetime biz* in #USA + #Canada and #Australia will be lower than #BadhaaiHo… Content wins and how! #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2018

Financial Express Online’s review of Badhaai Ho, which gave the film 3.5 stars, called the film “a complete package you enjoy with your family.” Once Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box office after largely negative reviews and bad word of mouth, Badhaai Ho picked up momentum again.

In Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta play’s Khurrana’s mother. The film’s story revolves around a middle-class family. Their world turns upside down when they receive the news of Neena Gupta’s elderly character getting pregnant. Produced by Junglee Films, Vineet Jain and Chrome Pictures, the movie is still drawing good numbers at the ticket window. Even on Wednesday, the film earned Rs 1 crore. “#BadhaaiHo goes from strength to strength… Fifth Wed is more than fifth Fri, Mon and Tue… [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 1 cr. Total: ₹ 127.60 cr. India biz,” Taran Adrash Tweeted.

