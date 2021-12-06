Bollywood an ‘exclusive club’, surname prioritised over talent, says Vivek Oberoi

Vivek added that he tried his best to bring in fresh talent and support new actors. (Instagram/Vivek Oberoi)

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s Bollywood journey has been difficult. Despite being almost written off at one time, he has no regrets about his professional decisions. Recently, Oberoi, who plays a crucial role in the web series Inside Edge, said Bollywood had evolved into an “exclusive club” where surnames were given priority over talent. However, he added that he did his best to nurture new talent on his part.

The actor reportedly said he still treasured his turbulent Bollywood journey, adding that in terms of the practical aspects, being a senior with around 20 years’ experience, he felt he had missed a trick or two.

One big complaint that he has against the industry was that it didn’t develop the nursery that nurtured young talent. Vivek said it was unfortunate that Bollywood had turned into an exclusive club where it was either the surname or the lobby one belonged to that mattered more than talent.

Vivek added that he tried his best to bring in fresh talent and support new actors. He mentioned that he requested Inside Edge producers Excel Entertainment to give Richa Chadha the top billing instead of him.

For the small women empowerment story in his head, Vivek said he requested Excel Entertainment to put Richa’s name above his despite being in the industry longer than her. He added that it was something he celebrated, he celebrated all his women colleagues.

Vivek said he celebrated Richa as a great actor and he was fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with her. That equanimity, sense of doing away with hierarchical structures, with only being creative people having fun on the sets is what everyone should thrive for.

Vivek made his debut in Bollywood in 2002 with Company before going on to do films such as Saathiya, Omkara, and Shootout at Lokhandwala.