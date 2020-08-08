Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to Mumbai hospital

Sanjay Dutt tested negative for Covid-19, and after his rapid antigen test came negative a swab was taken for an RT PCR test.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening.
The Indian Express reported that the actor required hospitalisation as he was experiencing discomfort in chest and had fluctuating oxygen saturation level.
The report stated that Sanjay Dutt tested negative for Covid-19, and after his rapid antigen test came negative a swab was taken for an RT PCR test.
Lilavati hospital’s chief operating officer Dr V Ravishankar told IE that the actor was stable.
He has been admitted to the non-covid ICU ward as of now and more tests will be conducted, the report added.
More details awaited.
