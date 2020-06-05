Akshay Kumar is the only Indian on Forbes 2020 list of 100 Highest Paid Celebs

Akshay Kumar has also just unveiled a campaign on social distancing to help mitigate the Covid challenge.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar becomes the only Indian celebrity to be featured among Forbes 100 highest paid celebs list again, just like last year! The actor has been featured in the Forbes 100 highest paid celebrity list. He repeats the feat being there last year as well. He is the only Indian this time and features at 52 rank. Forbes pegged actors’ earning (pre-tax) at USD 48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore) during June 2019 to May 2020. Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, whose estimated earnings during the same time were USD 590 million (roughly Rs 4,453 crore), tops the list. The Indian actor has beaten several global entertainment influencers to occupy the 52 rank. Akshay Kumar has also outranked international celebrities like Conor McGregor (53), Jennifer Lopez (56), Will Smith (69), Rihanna (60), Jackie Chan (80), Adam Sandler (75), among others. His own rank, however, slipped this year from 33 to 52.

Through films that have been hugely successful at the box office, Akshay Kumar has also positioned himself as a social change ambassador by reinventing the ‘hero’s image to evolve from action hero to a change agent who cares about the society and shows how innovative solutions can bring transformation into the common man’s every day life. With films that highlight menstrual hygiene and the importance of access to toilets for rural Indian women, Akshay Kumar has clearly made himself a social change agent in the world of cinema. Taking up social causes off the reel, Akshay Kumar has also just unveiled a campaign on social distancing to help mitigate the Covid challenge.

Notably. the Forbes celebrity list features a wide variety of talent and has a fair mix of performers from the world of sports and entertainment. The top 10 list includes besides Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James, and Dwayne Johnson.

This Forbes listing puts Akshay’s collaboration with US-based streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor’s digital debut series The End as one of the reasons for featuring in the list of highest paid celebrities this year. The fall in earnings for these celebrities is being attributed to the onset of the pandemic. With screenings, events and endorsements generally falling over the past few months, the cut is self explanatory.