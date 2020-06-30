Coronavirus: Aamir Khan’s staff members test positive; here’s what the actor shared on Twitter

Laal Singh Chaddha has been reportedly shot at more than 100 locations.

Coronavirus in India: Aamir Khan’s staff members test postive for COVID-19! The actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that some of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. In the statement, he also asserted that those staffers were immediately sent to a medical facility for quarantine. Further, In his statement, he said that the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their quick response in taking the staffers to the medical facility and thanked them for taking “good” care of them and for sterilising and fumigating the entire society so as to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In his statement, he added that he and his family have all been tested and found negative and his mother is the only one who remained to undergo the test. He said that he would be taking her to be tested on Tuesday itself, and asked his fans to pray for her good health.

He also thanked the Kokilaben Hospital, the doctors, nurses and staff members for their “caring and professional” testing process.

The 55-year-old actor is slated to be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a satirical comedy drama, directed by Advait Chandan. According to reports, the film is loosely based on Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha has been reportedly shot at more than 100 locations. Officially announced in March 2019, the film was then slated for a release on Christmas 2020, according to reports. If that happens, then Laal Singh Chaddha could clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, the Christmas release of which was announced on Tuesday.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, famous south Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, Aamir and Kareena’s 3 Idiots co-star Mona Singh and Tamil comedian Yogi Babu. Much like Hanks’ character in Forrest Gump, Aamir’s character in the movie is reportedly a man with low IQ, through whose perspective the events of India’s history unfold.