Bollywood 2023: Fresh pairs that we cannot wait to see on screen next year

Bollywood has some exciting films all set to release in 2023 that have been making the headlines for quite sometime now. These movies apart from raising the bars for Indiana cinema will also be giving us some fresh pair to watch out for on screen.

Check out the interesting list of the fresh pair we are eagerly waiting to watch on screen in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu – Dunki

RajKumara Hirani’s Dunki will be bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu on screen for the very first time on screen. While we are dying to see King Khan on screen,we have not been over the news of these two talented actors coming together for this movie.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana – Animal

The most exciting movie of 2023 has to be the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal,which also stars Rashmika Mandana in the female lead. BTS pictures of the duo have been making the rounds and we actually can’t wait for this movie to hit the theatres in 2023.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan – The Immortal Ashwatthama:

Aditya Dhar’s aspirational project The Immortal Ashwatthama is all set to bring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal together for the very first time . This fresh pair is surely going to set the screens ablaze with their stellar acting and charisma.

Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar – Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

The much awaited family entertainer Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay starring sensation singer Guru Randhawa which also marks his Bollywood debut and Saiee M Manjrekar in pivotal roles is scheduled to release in 2023. The cast has wrapped their first schedule, and will kickstart the shoot of their other schedules very soon. The movie brings Saiee and Guru for the very first time on screen and we can’t contain our excitement to see this new pair on screen.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey – Dream Girl 2

The social comedy Dream Girl 2 brings together yet another fresh pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. The coming together of these two stars were announced recently and well we are yet excited to watch them now.