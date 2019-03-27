Bohemian Rhapsody: China’s censors ‘gay scenes’ from Oscar-winning biopic of Freddie Mercury

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 6:14 PM

Since 2012, China has stepped up a crackdown on content it deems to violate so-called "socialist core value" under President Xi Jinping, whether in video games, music or television.

But Chinese censors can be unpredictable in their attitudes to violence, pornography, and politically sensitive topics.

China has scrubbed at least 10 scenes with gay references from the Oscar-winning biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” about British rock musician Freddie Mercury, incensing some domestic viewers who said authorities were overreacting. The film about the lead singer of British rock band Queen, idolised by gay Western fans, has earned more than 50 million yuan ($8 million) in box office revenue since opening in Chinese arthouse cinemas on Friday, according to Alibaba Pictures.

But at least three minutes of scenes, from a close-up of Mercury’s gyrating crotch as he performs, to a kiss with a male guest and the spanking of a female guest at a party, are missing. “In effect it feels like the whole movie has been cut, though in reality it’s only a three-minute cut,” said one commentator on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. “The film itself is not trying to highlight anything, but when we deliberately make deletions, it makes these things sensitive,” said another.

The China Film Administration did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. The film traces the singer’s life since Queen was formed in 1970 to one of its highlight performances in London in 1985. Homosexuality is not illegal in China, with a thriving gay scene in some cities, but activists say the conservative attitudes of some have prompted occasional government clamp-downs. Since 2012, China has stepped up a crackdown on content it deems to violate so-called “socialist core value” under President Xi Jinping, whether in video games, music or television. But Chinese censors can be unpredictable in their attitudes to violence, pornography, and politically sensitive topics.

For example, gay references were left intact in another movie, “Green Book”, which snatched the Best Picture Award from “Bohemian Rhapsody” at this year’s Academy Awards, when it released in China this month. But Shi Yedong, a Beijing-based film analyst, said it was unusual that “Bohemian Rhapsody” had even passed China’s censors in the current circumstances. “The censorship is getting more and more intense on film and television,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bohemian Rhapsody: China’s censors ‘gay scenes’ from Oscar-winning biopic of Freddie Mercury
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition