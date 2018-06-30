Blockbuster! Sanju gets smashing opening, becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener

Sanju has become Ranbir’s highest grosser.

Ranbir Kapoor’s dry spell for a superhit movie finally ended with his latest release Sanju. The film has been garnering rave reviews and has been termed as a masterpiece by the critics. The much-anticipated film directed by Rajkumar Hirani raked in Rs 34.75 crores on its very first day. Thus, becoming the biggest opener of 2018 and one of the biggest openers of all times as well. Ranbir is the superstar of his generation and has an immense fan following amongst the youth. The footfall is expected to increase during the weekend.

Here are Ranbir Kapoor’s top 5 first day collections:

Sanju has become Ranbir’s highest grosser. His last super hit being Ye Jawani Hai Deewani (2013) in which he was paired opposite Deepika Padukone. The film opened to Rs 19.45 crores on its first day. Although Besharam which also released the same year (2013) eventually turned out to be a super flop, still managed to earn Rs 21.56 crores on its very first day.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the unrequited love story by Karan Johar with an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma could make only Rs 13.30 crores on day 1 despite the hype. The last one on the list of top 5 is Tamasha, which reunited Ranbir Kapoor with Imtiaz Ali. the superhit director-actor pair from Rockstar came with another soul-searching story which couldn’t get the cash register’s ringing at the box office but made Rs 10.94 crores on its first day.

Sanju seems to be the start of many more such opener’s for Ranbir Kapoor as the actor has an interesting line up of films coming up including best friend Ayan Mukerjee’s superhero-themed Brahmastra where he’ll share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.