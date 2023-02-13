Blockbuster Bollywood February 2023: Shahzada to Shiv Shastri Balboa, here’s what awaits you at theaters

January 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan who went on to set all records straight with Pathaan. As we enter the second month of the year, here are the movies that are headed for a theatrical release this year. While movie theatres are reviving and film producers are making a beeline for reserving the best dates for their releases, it is always better to know beforehand which titles to look out for.

Shehzada

Shehzada, an action family entertainer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, tells the story of Bantu, who is an uncouth young lawyer but discovers that he is the son of a rich family. He decides to leave his fake family and live in their mansion to take what he deserves, but he also encounters threats from his real family. The movie was slated to release on February 7 has been rescheduled to a February 17 release.

This movie marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to comedy. This movie also launches him as a producer. His last release Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 was a sleeper hit.

Faraaz

The movie, which is inspired by the incident that happened in Dhaka in 2016, stars Juhi Babbar, Aditya Rawal, and Palal Kapoor. It focuses on the hostage situation that occurred during the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery. The film shows the efforts of the authorities to rescue the hostages. The movie is produced by

Film director Hansal Mehta had said,”The story of Faraaz is a prime example of how, when it comes to the fight against terrorism, it’s all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the other.” The film marks the first collaboration between Hansal Mehta and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and released in theatres on February 3.

Selfiee

This movie, which stars actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Nushrrat Bharucha, and Tisca Chopra, is about a superstar named Vijay Kumar, who gets into a verbal spat with an officer after they encounter a misunderstanding. The incident escalates and becomes a public issue and now the common man in Emran Hashmi’s character leads a struggle to get the better of a rule-breaker star. Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. It will be released at theaters on February 24.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

The movie, which is produced by Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, will be released on February 10. Not much is known about the movie . According to the film’s official website, the story revolves around a retired Indian man named Shiva who moves to the US. After falling in love with a Rocky movie, he decides to embark on a road trip across the heartland.