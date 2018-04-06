Blackmail movie review: Irrfan Khan shines in Abhinay Deo’s slow-paced film

Blackmail movie review: After his amazing performance in ‘Hindi Medium’ and rom-com ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, Irrfan Khan is once again back to bowl the audiences over with Abhinay Deo’d directorial ‘Blackmail’. (Bollywood Hungama)

Blackmail movie review: After his amazing performance in ‘Hindi Medium’ and rom-com ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, Irrfan Khan is once again back to bowl the audiences over with Abhinay Deo’d directorial ‘Blackmail’. The film was released today and sustains in a black comedy genre. The film revolves around a man who is stuck in a dead marriage and a dead-end job at a firm that manufactures toilet paper.

Dev (played by Irrfan Khan), is being cheated on by his wife played by Kirti Kulhari. One day he finds his wife Reena in bed with another man. But instead of killing his wife or killing her boyfriend, Dev settles down for a more practical revenge. He decides impulsively to blackmail the other man. As reflecting on the title of the film, Dev secretly starts blackmailing which in turn leads to another round of blackmailing.

Irrfan pulls off the role of a blackmailer effortlessly. In the film, his character has a dry, loveless, and uninviting domestic history. Irfan carried the role really well. The supoorting cast of the movie has done justice as well. Prabha Ghatpandey as Anuja Sathe – Dev’s opportunist colleague and Pradhuman Singh as Dev’s confidante in his office are good. While on the other hand actors Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Pradhuman Singh Mal and Gajraj Rao also showcased their good performances.

But overall the film failed to impress the audience even after good word-of-mouth promotion. The sluggish snail-mail pace of the film is a major drawback of the film. The slow pace at which the turns and twists are placed, arises an essential question of who would even care beyond a point, about what happens next? However, except for a few moments, most twists in the plot of the film are unexpected and keep up with the mood of suspense even as the characters tickle our funny bone with their situational comedy.

The film has hit as many as 1550 screens in India and in 311 screens overseas.

Film: “Blackmail”

Director: Abhinay Deo

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya

Rating: 2 star