Blackmail box office collection prediction: Irrfan Khan starrer to pack in 2.75 cr on opening day

Irrfan Khan starrer black comedy film Blackmail is set to hit the silver screens this Friday. Irrfan, known for his knack for choosing offbeat scripts, this film is no exception. With Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles, the film’s trailer had grasped potential buzz because of the interesting twists the movie had to offer. Besides, the response from the critic as well as the Bollywood celebs has been good so far. Talking to FinancialExpress.com, Bollywood analyst Girish Johar said that Blackmail has the potential to earn Rs 2.75 cr on the opening day and if the word of mouth review is good, the sum can even go up.” Irrfan’s illness factor may gain the film its desired momentum. The trailer has received some good feedback from the audience. The film will be released in some 1500 odd theatres which is too wide for a film like this. Blackmail will approximately garner Rs 2.75 cr on the opening day,” said Girish Johar.

This is Irrfan Khan’s first release of this year after Qarib Qarib Singlle which released in 2017 packed up with a good sum of Rs 17.08 cr. After being diagnosed with a ”rare disease”, Irrfan has taken a break from his schedule and is at the juncture receiving treatment for his condition abroad. Therefore the actor was not seen promoting the film in any sphere. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the director has to his fame films like Delhi Belly, Force 2 and Gulab Gang.

Interestingly, with no clashes this week for Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail, one film which poses a real threat to the film is Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2. The film has surpassed the coveted Rs 100 cr mark and has already proved to become a raging success at the box office. By giving a tough fight to Ajay Devgn starrer Raid and Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki, Tiger Shroff’s latest film is giving some biggies a run for their money. Therefore, this will be interesting to see if Blackmail can squeeze out the desired sum.