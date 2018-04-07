Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer off to slow start

Blackmail box office collection da 1: Iffran Khan starrer earned Rs 2.81 crore. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Due to not-so-great reviews and tough competition from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 at the box-office, Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail failed to get the kind of start the makers would have expected. The movie was expected to earn around Rs 3-4 crore on day 1 but ended up raking in just Rs 2.81 crore. Irrfan Khan’s absence from the promotions of the film due to his illness had a major impact on Blackmail box-office collection.

However, a good word of mouth will help the film to sustain and improve its collections. Saturday and Sunday will also play an important role in deciding where the movie’s lifetime box-office collections end. “#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]… Sat and Sun biz is crucial… Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays… Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Blackmail will take inspiration from Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium that released last year. The film had earned just Rs 3 crore on its first day but witnessed a massive jump in its box-office collections in the coming days.

The bigger threat for Blackmail, however, is the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which has become a massive hit among the masses, earning over Rs 100 crore in just one week. Blackmail is primarily a multiplex film and hence it should find its core target audience in any case.

Baaghi 2 which is a sequel to Baaghi also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Prateek Babbar in lead roles.