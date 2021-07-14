Black Widow director explains why they chose to give Tony Stark cameo a miss

In 2019, a report almost seemingly confirmed that Black Widow would include Downey Jr’s final performance as Iron Man/Tony Stark in a Marvel film following his death in Avengers: Endgame.
Cate Shortland, the director of Black Widow, has revealed why the film doesn’t feature a cameo appearance by one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars. The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, sees her character Natasha Romanoff confronting a conspiracy that is tied to her darker past. However, one character from her past that did not feature in the film is Iron Man/Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.
In 2019, a report almost seemingly confirmed that Black Widow would include Downey Jr’s final performance as Iron Man/Tony Stark in a Marvel film following his death in Avengers: Endgame. The film, set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, was ripe for Iron Man/Tony Stark to make a cameo appearance.
- Kangana Ranaut’s production house ropes in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her upcoming film; calls him ‘best actor of our generation’
- Emmy Awards: Netflix's Indian Matchmaking makes the cut; The Mandalorian, The Crown bag most nominations
- 'We strongly deny such claims': Aamir Khan's production house on littering Ladakh village
However, Shortland has explained why the makers chose to keep Downey Jr out of the film’s scope. Shortland revealed that she had held initial discussions on the issue of the film featuring other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. However, they finally decided that Romanoff should stand alone in the film.
She reportedly said that there were initial discussions about everything, including all the different characters that could be made part of the film. What they eventually decided, an idea that came from Feige, was that the character did not need the boys. Shortland added that they didn’t want it to feel as if Black Widow needed the support. As a result, they decided to make her stand alone, which she does.
Black Widow released in most territories last week and has already become the film at the box office. It garnered the biggest box office opening in both domestic and international markets yet. Fans in India, however, will have to wait for the film to drop on Disney+ Hotstar to miss their favourite philanthropic billionaire one last time.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.