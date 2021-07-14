Black Widow director explains why they chose to give Tony Stark cameo a miss

The film, set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, was ripe for Iron Man/Tony Stark to make a cameo appearance. (Picture courtesy: Marvel Studios)

Cate Shortland, the director of Black Widow, has revealed why the film doesn’t feature a cameo appearance by one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars. The film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, sees her character Natasha Romanoff confronting a conspiracy that is tied to her darker past. However, one character from her past that did not feature in the film is Iron Man/Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.

In 2019, a report almost seemingly confirmed that Black Widow would include Downey Jr’s final performance as Iron Man/Tony Stark in a Marvel film following his death in Avengers: Endgame. The film, set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, was ripe for Iron Man/Tony Stark to make a cameo appearance.

However, Shortland has explained why the makers chose to keep Downey Jr out of the film’s scope. Shortland revealed that she had held initial discussions on the issue of the film featuring other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. However, they finally decided that Romanoff should stand alone in the film.

She reportedly said that there were initial discussions about everything, including all the different characters that could be made part of the film. What they eventually decided, an idea that came from Feige, was that the character did not need the boys. Shortland added that they didn’t want it to feel as if Black Widow needed the support. As a result, they decided to make her stand alone, which she does.

Black Widow released in most territories last week and has already become the film at the box office. It garnered the biggest box office opening in both domestic and international markets yet. Fans in India, however, will have to wait for the film to drop on Disney+ Hotstar to miss their favourite philanthropic billionaire one last time.