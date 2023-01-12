Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ Hotstar: How the film celebrates and elevates black women

This year, bringing fans together to explore the spectacular world of Wakanda from their living rooms, Disney+ Hotstar is set to premiere the most-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on February 1, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Black Panther sequel directed by Ryan Coogler cements a legacy of powerful women who protect Wakanda in the face of a new, uncertain but always hopeful future. With a breathtaking exploration of grief, power, protection and love, the women become the film’s beating heart. As we get set to witness how the women of Wakanda anchor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and give the film its heart and soul with Ramonda’s (Angela Bassett) strength and wisdom, Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) invention and leadership along with the power of General Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakiya (Lupita Nyong’o) and Riri (Dominique Thorne), let’s take a look at the mighty women of Marvel Cinematic Universe available on Disney+ Hotstar:

Ms Marvel

As one of the newest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Imam Vellani), also known as Ms Marvel has been a relatable teenage superhero who showed that anyone could be a hero. With the ability to shape-shift and stretch her body to incredible lengths, Ms Marvel saves anyone and everyone in need.

She-Hulk

A lawyer and a hero, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a multifaceted superhuman character who fights for justice on and off the battlefield with an ability to transform into a giant, green-skinned version of herself.

Captain Marvel

Being one of the first MCU woman superheroes to have a solo movie, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) is one of the most powerful characters with the ability to fly and project energy. She has been a role model for women everywhere and an inspiration to those who want to make a difference.

Black Widow

Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) is a skilled assassin and spy who becomes a valuable member of the Avengers. With her expertise in martial arts and weapons training expertise, Black Widow has been a formidable force in battle and a powerful ally to her teammates.

Gamora

When Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was introduced as the deadliest woman in the galaxy, she made her gender the last thing on anyone’s mind. A member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora never had to prove herself as a female fighter the way most of the female superheroes on Earth had, and she was, in fact, instrumental in setting up the galaxy.

Women of Wakanda

Queen Ramonda

A Queen, a Mother and a fierce warrior, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is a powerful and respected figure in Wakandan society who as been hard-willed and courageous in her action.

Shuri

Possessing one of the most brilliant minds in the world, the Black Panther’s sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), is also the chief science officer for Wakanda, a position she cherishes much more than her royal status. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri takes charge of Wakanda and her intelligence and leadership marks a new wave of strength for the people of Wakanda.

Okoye

Okoye is the leader of the Dora Milaje, an all-female special forces group that serves as the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther. She is a fierce warrior and an invaluable ally to T’Challa.

Nakia

Nakia is a member of the Dora Milaje and a love interest of T’Challa. She is a skilled spy and assassin who is dedicated to serving Wakanda and protecting its people.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 1.