Black Panther box office collection: Chadwick Boseman starrer mints considerable amount, earns Rs 5.60 cr on day 1 in India

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’ starrer film has earned Rs 5.60 cr (the figure includes the earnings from both English and Hindi language). (Plack Panther)

Black Panther box office collection: The 18th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Black Panther has taken a terrific start in the Indian box office. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’ starrer film has earned Rs 5.60 cr (the figure includes the earnings from both English and Hindi language). Black Panther is the continuation of events after Captain America: Civil War and tells the story of T’Challa. The film has received rave reviews across the world and the Indian audiences too are seemingly liking it. India has a special connection with Marvel and superhero films since most of the ventures have turned out to be extremely successful in terms of box office collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#BlackPanther embarks on a TERRIFIC START… Fri ₹ 5.60 cr Nett [includes ₹ 35 lakhs from paid previews on Thu]… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.18 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English,” he said.

According to Forbes, Black Panther had made a whopping $25.2 million in Thursday previews which is the second biggest MCU preview/midnight preview ever. Which also means that it has scored an even bigger number than the The Avengers (preview gross).

Also Watch:

Though for the Indian cinegoers, Spiderman has undeniably been the most popular superhero but movies based on other comic book characters have also done well in India. The last Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok had made a whopping Rs 58. 73 cr giving a tough competition to films made in the domestic market. Other Marvel DC films too have been an audience favourite.

With Black Panther released Aiyaari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Vajpayee and audiences are surely going to be spoilt for choices. Though the films have their respective sect of moviegoers, it will interesting to see if Black Panther weighs heavy on this Neeraj Pandey film given the reviews have been a bit of a disappointment.