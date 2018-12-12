Birthday boy Rajinikanth’s 2.0 becomes highest grosser of 2018 with Rs 600 cr worldwide, beats Padmaavat

2.0 seems unstoppable

Superstar Rajnikanth turned 68 years old today. However, age is no bar for Thalaivar, as he is affectionately called by his admirers. His fan following is such that it is cult now. His movies continue to get accolades by the audiences and every release of his is celebrated as something of a festival.

And why not! The legendary actor has proved his worth too. The numbers speak for itself.

Earning Rs 620 crore worldwide, Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0 has became the third Indian movie to cross 5 million dollars at the US box office, after Padmaavat and Sanju, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The sci-fi film has beaten the lifetime worldwide collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat, which had collected Rs 560 crore worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala Tweeted on December 10 , “#2Point0 with a WW Gross of ₹ 620 Crs goes past #Padmaavat ‘s WW Gross of ₹ 560 Crs to become 2018’s No.1 Indian Movie at the WW Box Office (Non-China)..

He added, “#2Point0 WW BO – 11 Days:#India : Nett – ₹ 365 Crs, Gross – ₹ 455 Crs, Final Gross – ₹ 485 Crs (With 3D), Overseas : Gross – ₹ 135 Crs, Total – ₹ 620 Crs”

Legendary filmmaker SP Muthuraman, who has directed the superstar in 25 films, spoke to The Indian Express and said, ”Rajinikanth deserves all the love he gets.”

Muthuraman has directed over 70 films, and says that the two have known each other for more than 50 years. The filmmaker remembers with fondness the “unkempt hair and beady eyes” of Rajnikanth.

Fame, money, power, the filmmaker says that none of it has changed the superstar. Calling him “the man with the Midas touch and a great human being”, he adds that one doesn’t feel like you are with a Superstar in his company.

The filmmaker also watched 2.0 in theaters recently and “loved” the film. He says about the film, “”Shankar has done a phenomenal job, and I didn’t realise I was watching a film that was directed by a Tamilian. The film was of international standards.”

Adding another feather in the cap will be the release of 2.0 in China.

The 2.0 producers Lyca Productions made this statement, “Lyca Productions Pvt. Ltd is proud to associate with HY Media, one of China’s most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.