Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the couple wrote, “Blessed 🙏🔱🧿”

As the couple shared the news on social media, their friends and colleagues from the film industry congratulated them. Sophie Choudry commented, “Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel 💕💕💕😘😘🧿 @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial.” Aalim Hakim and Ayaz Khan also congratulated the new parents.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the couple had written some months ago, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

The couple, who got married in 2016, shared the pregnancy news in August. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have featured together in the 2015 film Alone. They were recently seen in the web series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is best known for her performance in films Raaz, Jism, Corporate, Race, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, while Karan Singh Grover, a popular TV star has acted in shows Dill Mil Gayye and Qubool Hai.

With PTI inputs