Bipasha Basu clocks 10 million followers on Instagram

Basu took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself with a balloon in the shape of ’10’.

Written By PTI
Actor Bipasha Basu on Sunday amassed 10 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for their continued love.

The 42-year-old actor also shared a video on her Instagram Story and said she was touched by the support of her fans.

“Thank you for being so consistent in sending me love and good vibes constantly. Together, we are now 10M! Let’s spread our love to a 100 M more. Love you all,” she captioned the picture.

Basu, star of films like “Raaz”, “Race” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno”, last featured on the big screen in the 2015 horror “Alone”, co-starring actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo got married in 2016.

The couple together featured in the 2020 web series “Dangerous”.

