Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy; See pics

After days of speculations, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have posted an official announcement about their pregnancy. The couple took to social media to post pictures from their pregnancy shoot along with a heartfelt note.

The pregnancy announcement started with a poem written by the couple and ended with a ‘thank you’. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, that we who once were two will now become three,” Bipasha and Karan wrote with the photos.

“A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga,” they added.

In the photos, both the actors are seen in white shirts against a black backdrop. In the first picture, Grover can be seen cradling Basu’s baby bump and the second had the former kissing it.

Earlier, rumours of Basu’s pregnancy started getting spread after fans spotted her baby bump in the pictures shared by the actor from an Eid party.

The couple, who first worked together on the 2015 film Alone, tied the knot in 2016. They have also co-starred in the 2020 web series Dangerous. In many interviews, the couple has shared that it wasn’t love at first sight but they bonded and fell in love only after working together. Basu and Grover completed 6 years of marital bliss in 2022.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in a web show Qubool Hai 2.0 with actor Surbhi Jyoti. While Bipasha was seen in a crime thriller Dangerous along with Karan. Directed by Bhushan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt, the series got mixed responses from the audience.