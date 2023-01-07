Binge-worthy January: OTT releases of the month to look out for

January OTT plater is all set to serve you will the first batch of entertainers this January. From thrillers to laughter, platforms have it all. We have curated a list of all the new releases that the viewers can enjoy throughout January. These releases range across various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV, MX Player

Netflix

Pale Blue Eye

Relaese Date- Jnaury 6

This time of year, everyone enjoys watching a classic crime drama. Netflix has a lot of options for this, including some of the most popular such as Murder on the Orient, Enola Holmes, and Knife Out. Another new release coming to the platform is The Pale Blue Eye, which features an ensemble cast and an Edgar Allen Poe-type actor. The movie revolves around a young man who goes out to investigate a pair of gruesome murders.

Trial By Fire

Release Date: January 13

The Uphaar Cinema fire that happened in 1997 is still a shocking incident that has affected many people. It killed 59 individuals and injured over a hundred people. Due to the incident, a legal battle took almost 25 years to resolve. Now, a webseries is being made based on the incident. The show, which is titled The Uphaar Fire, is directed by Prashant Nair. It stars Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher and others. The webseries will narrate the trials and tribulations of the victims’ families.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Release Date- January 6

Netflix has collaborated with Indian filmmakers to bring out some real and spine-chilling true crime stories. ‘Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld’, which will give insight into the crime world inside Mumbai in the 1990s and the rise of “encounter cops.

Guns and Gulaabs

Release Date- January 31

The Family Man maker director duo Raj and DK’s Guns and Gals is one of the most awaited series. The show which is based on the popular Misfits of the World features a stellar cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaih, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Amazon Prime

Hunter Season 2

Release Date: January 13

After a long wait, Hunters is returning for its second season on Prime Video. Unfortunately, the show’s upcoming season will be its last. The show, which is an alternate history drama, follows Meyer Offerman, a survivor of the Holocaust, as he leads an odd team of hunters to eliminate Nazi spies in the 1970s. This season will see them on an international mission to find and kill Adolf Hitler, who supposedly is hiding somewhere in South America.

The Rig

Release Date: January 6

In terms of supernatural stories about strange fogs, The Fog and The Mist have always been on top. The Rig, which is a horror-based show, follows the story of an oil rig crew whose trip to the mainland gets interrupted by an all-encompassing fog. The crew members are quickly put off by the frightening effects of this mysterious and unsettling weather.

Shootgun wedding

Release Date- Jan 27

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is committed to making at least one kooky romantic comedy show per year. Her last film was Marry Me, and this year, she’s working with Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. In this movie, Tom and Darcy are getting married, but their families are driving them crazy. Next, they have to fight off pirates who ambush their wedding. Jennifer Coolidge plays the mother of Duhamel’s character.

Hotstar

Starwars: The Bad Watch

Release Date- January 4

Months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. The series features Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.

Taaza Khabar

Release Date- January 6

This one is a gritty comedy-drama is set in South Mumbai and revolves around Vasant Gawde, a sanitisation worker who lives a life of poverty and mundaneness. When a good deed leads to him gaining extraordinary powers, he uses these to guide his own path until another opportunity comes along. The show’s main attraction is viral YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Shilpa Shukla among others.

The Last Of Us

Release Date- January 15

The Last of Us, a TV series – based on the famous PlayStation video game revolves around a deadly virus that has affected humans and made them its victims. It can cause skin damage and make people sick. It has a very promising star cast including the likes of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

SONY LIV

Master Chef India Season 7

India’s most adored cooking competition show, MasterChef India, returns with its seventh season. This season, aspiring home cooks will be tested against some of the country’s best chefs, including Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna.

Story of Things

Release Date: January 6

The five-part Tamil horror-fantasy series, Misfits, is an anthology that features stories that are both real and unreal. It stars Aditi Banna, Bharath Niwas and Linga, as well as other notable actors such as Ritika Singh, Siddique KM, and Anshita Anand.

Shark Tank Season 2

Release Date: January 2

Much talked about the show is back with season 2 where aspiring entrepreneurs from India will pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

ZEE5

Uunchai

Relaese Date

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai managed a successful run at the box office when it was released in November last year. The movie celebrates friendship. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends (Bachchan, Kher and Irani), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest base camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Denzongpa). How their trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom forms the story of the film.

Chhatriwali

Release Date- January 20

Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama ‘Chhatriwali’ will is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and also stars Sumeet Vyas. Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory.

Shikarpur

Release date- Janury 6

Shikarpur is a Zee5 Original show starring Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly, Sandipta Sen, Debashish Mondol, Korak Samanta and Debesh Roychoudhury alongside other cast members.

Other binge-worthy releases of the month are

MX Player

Bhaukaal 2

Aashram 3

Campus Diaries

Apple Tv

Shrinking

Truth Be Told

Servant season 4

Lionsgate play

Clerks III

Crossfire